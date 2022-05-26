U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced a $14,681,397 grant to rehabilitate rail track and bridges in Berks County.
A media release says the money will be used to rehabilitate 8.6 miles of rail track and rehabilitate or replace 14 bridges between Boyertown and Pottstown.
The federal funding comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) Grant Program, the release reports.
It will also construct two rail-served transload yards and improve drainage issues that lead to large quantities of water on nearby roadways. These projects are required to allow the continued operation of the rail service.
“The people of Berks County deserve access to safe and efficient railways, rail crossings and bridges,” said Senator Casey. “This is a meaningful investment in the people and infrastructure of this region and it is just the beginning. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring even more opportunities to improve passenger and freight rail throughout Pennsylvania.”