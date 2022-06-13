Colebrookdale Railroad in Boyertown
Chad Blimline | 69 News

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited Berks County on Monday to highlight federal funding for Colebrookdale Railroad.

The Pennsylvania Democrat was joined by local officials in Boyertown and says $14,681,397 of federal funding will be used to rehabilitate approximately 8.6 miles of track and rehabilitate or replace 14 deteriorating bridges between Boyertown and Pottstown, Montgomery County.

The funding comes from the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Grant Program. Casey says the money will also support construction of two rail-served transload yards and improve drainage issues that lead to large quantities of water on nearby roadways. 

Casey says the goal is to preserve a gem of the community that can spark tourism. These projects are required to allow the continued operation of the rail service. 

