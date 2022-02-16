READING, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania Senator paid a visit to a Berks County elementary school Wednesday.
Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th District) visited Amanda E. Stout Elementary School where she met and read to a first grade class, officials said in a release.
Schwank also discussed Senate Bill 964, which would require public schools in the state to have a certified librarian on staff.
Officials said last year, 48 school districts in the state did not have a certified librarian in any of its buildings, impacting nearly 90,000 students K-12.
Schwank, who is the primary sponsor of the bill, said her time as a volunteer tutor for the "Ready.Set.READ!" program gave her insight into the important work school librarians do helping students hone their reading skills.
“During my time as a tutor, I spent a lot of time in school libraries and got to see up close the impact a good librarian can have on students,” Schwank said. “Librarians play a crucial role helping students find and analyze reliable sources of information and apply it to their schoolwork. So, whether it’s sparking a student’s interest in reading or helping them navigate the shelves in order to find the information they need for a project, there are multiple ways librarians have a big impact on educational outcomes.”
Schwank also noted that one of the reasons schools go without librarians is inadequate education funding. Schwank added that Gov. Tom Wolf’s recent budget proposal, which would increase basic education funding for all 18 public schools in Berks County, would make it easier for schools to afford librarians and reduce reliance on local tax bases.
“Librarians disappearing from our public schools may seem like a small problem, but it’s a symptom of a much larger issue the commonwealth hasn’t been willing to reckon with,” Schwank said. “The way we fund public schools is broken and has been for quite some time.”
Schwank added that despite ranking fifth in total population among the 50 states, Pennsylvania ranks 46th in funding allocated by state governments to education.