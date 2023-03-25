RM Palmer Company explosion, fire
Cornelia

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One of West Reading's representatives in Harrisburg said she is "deeply devastated" by the explosion that rocked the borough late Friday afternoon.

State Sen. Judy Schwank said she is ready to help in any way she can as the search continued Saturday for those still missing in the rubble of the R.M. Palmer company chocolate factory on South Second Avenue.

"I will continue to follow the situation and do everything in my power to ensure all state emergency response resources are available," Schwank said in a statement she shared on Twitter Saturday morning.

As of late Saturday morning, two people were confirmed dead and five others were still missing, according to borough officials, who added that one person was pulled alive from the rubble overnight. Several people were transported to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Judy Schwank

Pennsylvania Sen. Judy Schwank, (D) Berks County

"This is an extremely difficult situation — unlike any I can recall us dealing with here in Berks County in recent memory," Schwank said.

"Right now, we all need to come together and support West Reading, our dedicated first responders and everyone impacted by this tragedy," she continued.

Stephanie Weaver, Berks County's public relations officer, also issued a statement Saturday morning, extending the county's thanks to the emergency personnel who have responded at the local, county, and state levels.

"The County of Berks is committed to support our community in any way we can during this time of tragedy."

