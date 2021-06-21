HARRISBURG, Pa. – On Monday the Senate approved a bill to fund the demolition of blighted and abandoned properties.
Senator David G. Argall (R-Schuylkill/Berks), the sponsor of Senate Bill 439 says it has strong, bipartisan support and was passed by a vote of 48-2.
“This bill gives counties dedicated funding for the demolition of blighted, decaying, rat-infested buildings,” said Argall. “Breathing new life into our older towns, large and small, will help bring more jobs here and encourage more of our young people to stay in their hometowns to raise their family and build their career.”
“Show me a community, anywhere in Pennsylvania which has faced economic adversity, and I’ll show you a neighborhood where this funding could make a positive difference, almost overnight,” Argall continued.
Argall says SB 439 extends a 2016 law that gave counties a new funding option to fight blight. Since 2016, 20 different counties across Pennsylvania, including Schuylkill County, have chosen to participate. Argall sponsored the bill.
This bill now heads to the House of Representatives for their consideration.