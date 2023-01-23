WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday to examine the practices of Ticketmaster.

"Well, the Taylor Swift issue has brought the public attention to something that's been going on for quite a while," said Larry Miller, Jr. of the Miller Law Group in Spring Township.

Months after fans had trouble getting tickets to see Berks native Taylor Swift's upcoming tour, Ticketmaster will be in the spotlight at the U.S. Capitol.

The president and CFO of Live Nation, which merged with Ticketmaster, will testify at a Senate committee hearing looking at competition and consumer protections in the live events industry.

Miller said when the companies merged in 2010, Live Nation promised not to use its leverage to force Ticketmaster to continue working with its artists. He said in 2019, the Department of Justice was notified that was happening, prompting an investigation.

"Live Nation would come in representing an artist and they would talk to a venue and say 'look, if you don't start switching over to Ticketmaster, we might have to use another venue,'" said Miller.

Miller said it seems to him the public is more complaining about the collapse of Ticketmaster's app system. He said the complaint that has come out accuses Ticketmaster of not updating its systems due to a lack of competition.

"I find it interesting that there's no really major artist that's willing to testify to it," said Miller.

Miller said he thinks the hearing will be more information gathering and that interviews could be turned over to the DOJ.

"If nothing else, I think this will force Ticketmaster to do improvements to its site," said Miller.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office said it has received more than 2,700 complaints made against Ticketmaster since November.