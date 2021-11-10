HARRISBURG, Pa. — Amtrak is finding support in Harrisburg for its plan to restore passenger train service in Berks County.
The Pennsylvania Senate has unanimously approved the Capital Budget Project Itemization Act of 2021-2022, otherwise known as Senate Bill 915.
The bill includes proposals to fund two projects related to establish a commuter rail line between Reading and New York City by way of Philadelphia.
One project would add a second track in downtown Reading; the other would revitalize the neighborhoods near the Franklin Station at South Seventh and Franklin streets, according to state Sen. Judy Schwank, a Berks County Democrat.
"While inclusion of a particular project in the capital budget itemization bill does not guarantee grant funding will be awarded," Schwank said, "it allows us the opportunity to step up to the plate and compete for redevelopment and transportation capital assistance when the Governor opens up future grant application rounds."
Gov. Tom Wolf has already expressed his support for the proposed train service. During a virtual meeting with Amtrak officials and local leaders in September, Wolf said the Reading line and others to Allentown and Scranton would "help Pennsylvania remain competitive on the national stage."
The proposal is part of what the nation's passenger train provider calls Amtrak Connects US, a plan to grow rail service over the next 15 years by adding new routes and improving existing ones across the country.
The planned expansion, the largest in Amtrak's 50-year history, is being made possible by $66 billion it's receiving from the Biden administration's infrastructure package, which was approved by the Congress last week. The president is expected to sign it next week.
Also in Pennsylvania's Senate Bill 915 is redevelopment assistance for the former Titus Generating Station power plant in Cumru Township, according to Schwank.