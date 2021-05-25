Berks County Pennsylvania state Sen. Judy Schwank

Berks County state Sen. Judy Schwank

READING, Pa. | The city of Reading and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks have been awarded state Blight Remediation Program grants, totaling $200,000 by the Commonwealth Finance Authority, State Sen. Judy Schwank announced Tuesday.

“These state funds will help improve some neighborhoods in the city by offering quality, affordable housing options and revitalizing neighborhood infrastructure,” Schwank said. “I was happy to advocate for both of these projects and look forward to seeing the results.”

The funded projects according to the press release are the Reading Buttonwood Gateway West Improvements Project, and the Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks, Berks County Blight Remediation Projects.

The Redevelopment Authority of the County of Berks (RACB), in partnership with the Berks County Non-Profit Development Corporation (BCNDC), will use the funds for a project located in the Reading's "South of Penn Area,” officials stated.

BCNDC will also perform the total rehabilitation on three properties they currently own. Once the three property renovations are completed, these homes will be sold to low- and moderate-income families in Reading, according to official statements.

