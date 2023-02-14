SPRING TWP., Pa. - Senator Judy Schwank (D-Berks) announced Tuesday that her office is opening a satellite location in Spring Township.

The constituent services office is located inside the Spring Township administration building at 2850 Windmill Road.

The office will be open on the second and fourth Fridays of each month from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and on other days by appointment.

Appointments can be made by calling 610-929-2151 or by sending an email to senatorschwank@pasenate.com

Spring Township, Sinking Spring Borough and the Berks County portion of Adamstown Borough became a part of the 11th senatorial district during last year’s reapportionment process. The senator said the satellite location will help her stay connected with her new constituents.

“It’s very important to me that the folks who have been added to the 11th District have convenient access to the services they need,” Schwank said. “I believe this satellite office will provide my staff and I with a great opportunity to connect with our newest constituents and get a better feel for the community and its needs.”