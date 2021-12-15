MILFORD, N.J. - Senior citizens from all over travel to a gym in Hunterdon County, New Jersey for classes that focus on fitness and friendship. It's a unique community that's actually continued to grow during the pandemic.
"Everything we teach them is functional: sitting, standing, reaching, pulling, squatting, and they just have taken it to the next level and the next level," said Meredith Oliver, a partner, owner and instructor at Ki Training & Fitness Center.
There's something special about the senior citizens workout classes at Ki Training and Fitness Center.
"It's been like my happy place," said 65-year-old Marion Fazekas of Riegelsville, Pa. "I really, really enjoy coming here. I enjoy the instructors and everything. They've helped me so much. I've lost 30 pounds."
She's not the only one.
"We didn't start this to be specifically about weight loss, but they're just making such healthy choices and wanting to come back and wanting to do better and wanting to be fit," said Oliver.
The classes have grown, from just a couple participants to more than 20 seniors, ranging from ages 55 to 89.
"You find too as you get older, it's hard to get off the floor," said 76-year-old Cookie Decker, of Holland Township, NJ. "I find it's easier to get off the floor now."
"I'm a diabetic and it's done a lot for me," said 66-year-old Debbie Stanley of Milford, NJ. "I love rearranging furniture at home and I can still do it."
"It's just given them strength, courage, you know, confidence," said Kimberly Holzworth, a partner, owner and instructor at Ki Training & Fitness Center.
The fun continues outside. Three mornings a week, no matter the weather, the classes are held in the back parking lot. This actually started during the pandemic, but people loved it so much, it stuck.
"They pull in their cars, pop out their lawn chairs," said Holzworth.
It's a party of prime timers bringing pizzazz to Holland Township, Hunterdon County.
"We have the music blaring and we mix up what they do," said Holzworth.
"When you see someone in their 80s swinging a kettle bell, it's pretty cool," said Oliver.
Some seniors, who never went to a gym before in their whole lives, now just can't stay away, partly for the health benefits and also, the camaraderie.
"A friend brought me in, and I brought another friend in and it just keeps going like that," said Stanley.
"It keeps getting bigger and it keeps getting stronger and they keep growing more and more," said Oliver.