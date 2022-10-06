READING, Pa. - Seniors in Berks County had a chance to attend educational seminars and enjoy some entertainment on Wednesday.

Berks Encore held its annual Senior Expo at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Seniors were able to talk to experts about health care, finances, and other topics.

Organizers say it can be challenging for seniors to locate the help they need, so this serves as a one-stop shop.

During the Senior Expo, Berks Encore collected food for people and pets in need.

The group teamed up with BARTA for a "Stuff the Bus" food drive.

Non-perishable food will go to Helping Harvest, and bags of cat and dog food will go to Humane Pennsylvania.