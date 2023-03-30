READING, Pa. — Dozens of seniors helped make cards at Centro Hispano in Reading on Thursday to lift up R.M. Palmer employees and their families nearly a week after the explosion that leveled a chocolate factory building and killed seven workers.

"It's not easy when you're going through a grieving process or losing anybody," said Jeannie Rubero, director at Mami Angie's Casa De La Amistad Senior Center. "We decided to do cards to write words of comfort, words of hope."

"The cards have coloring and [I] made a response spiritually," said participant Henry Wilson. "Like the Tree of Life, beginnings, hope, joy."

Making the cards was a way that everybody could participate in showing support and sympathy for the people impacted hardest by the blast.

Maria Trinidad said her daughter worked in the same building with many of the people who were killed. Now, Trinidad is designing cards to hopefully comfort those who are heartbroken.

"I put like a little face on it with the crying, and I put down, 'May God bless the ones that are alive, and I feel sorry, and rest in peace to the ones that did die,'" said Trinidad.

"The seniors, even though there's language barriers, they wrote their cards in Spanish," said Rubero. "There's some of them that are in English and they drew pictures, they poured out their heart."

Centro Hispano said one of its community partners, HGSK Law Firm, made a donation so that gift cards could be included in the cards made by the seniors.

"It hits home because this community is a community," said Mike Toledo, Centro Hispano's president and CEO. "There's so much more that binds us than divides us and that's why you're seeing the outpouring from across the community."