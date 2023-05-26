READING, Pa - I'm sure you've probably seen them being worn around Reading.

"The fact that we have young adults out there wearing the masks while they're out on the streets in the middle of the summer, while the weather's warm, is concerning,” said Berks County District Attorney John Adams.

Nearly full-face coverings that resemble ski masks are currently banned on SEPTA property, but DA Adams and the Reading Police Department say it's an issue right here in Berks.

"It's a dilemma,” said Adams. “It's a big dilemma, and I think we need to address it. Well, I think SEPTA is concerned about safety and security, and as a result, they want to make their ridership feel safe."

The Reading School District currently has a policy banning students from wearing these types of masks on school property, but it still presents an issue around the city.

"I believe that there's a certain element out there who are using masks for the wrong reasons, and that's to disguise themselves,” Adams said.

District Attorney John Adams says stores have the ability to create their own policies for what someone wears when coming onto their property.

"We're never going to be able to dictate what a person can or can't wear, however, if that person enters a store, the store can require to not wear a mask. It's a lot different from where we were at two years ago,” Adams said. "It really presents a dilemma for health and welfare versus safety and security."