READING, Pa.- A new health clinic is expanding services into Reading. The facility, that opened at 525 Penn St. on the 4th floor, will offer services in Spanish and English.

"It is very difficult for folks to access mental health services," said Lisa Ramirez, executive director for the Pan American Behavioral Health Reading clinic.

Often, if you add in cultural and language barriers, the whole concept can scare people away.

"We know that those barriers exist, we know that when folks feel misunderstood culturally as well, they are less likely to seek treatment," Ramirez explained.

Pan American Behavioral Health, which has been in Philadelphia for the last thirty years, is expanding services to Reading to try and bridge that gap.

"Very quietly we've been getting to know our neighbors, getting to know the city, introducing ourselves and really getting to understand the fabric of this town so we can better serve the folks that need our services," said Ramirez.

"We're mainly outpatient, and therefore, we just take patients who are somehow, some way stable to be at that level. It's called outpatient psychiatry," said Erik Juarez, clinical director of Pan American Health Clinics in Philadelphia.

Some of the services will include counseling, individual and family services and medication management.

"It is a holistic approach," added Juarez. "It's something that needs to be addressed, be taken into consideration, because if there is no sanity, there is no health. If there is no health there is no stabilization in society."

"We know how critical culturally, and that includes linguistically, appropriate mental health care is to serving the needs of a population," said Ramirez. "Specifically for whom English is a second language."

The clinic is accepting patients ages six and older.