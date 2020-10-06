WYOMISSING, Pa. - Arrangements have been made for family and friends to bid farewell to a woman who lost her life last week while trying to save the lives of her children at the New Jersey shore.
Services for Evelyn Himlin will be held at Park Road Presbyterian Church, 1045 North Park Road in Wyomissing, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will follow at the Sinking Spring Cemetery.
Family and friends can gather for a viewing at the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Avenue in West Reading, from 6 until 9 p.m. on Friday.
Himlin, 49, died last Tuesday, Sept. 29, while attempting to rescue three of her children -- 8- and 10-year-old boys and a 19-year-old woman -- from the Atlantic Ocean, according to the North Wildwood Fire Department.
The children were not seriously injured.
Himlin is survived by all five of her children and her husband of 23 years, according to her obituary.