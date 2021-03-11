READING, Pa. - More than two and a half years after Gregory Longenecker's death in Berks County, his family has settled out of federal court after suing the Pennsylvania State Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The family is due to receive $475,000.

Longenecker and another man were found by police near a handful of marijuana plants growing on state game lands in Penn Township, near Bernville, on July 9, 2018.

Longenecker ran off into thick brush, and a state trooper and a game commission employee pursued him with a bulldozer.

Berks County District Attorney John Adams concluded that Longenecker crawled underneath the bulldozer when it stopped briefly and was killed once it started moving again.

"They know he is unarmed and not a threat, yet the state police send in 15 armed law enforcement, a helicopter and a 9-ton bulldozer to get Greg at all costs," said family attorney Jordan Strokovsky.

Gregory's uncle, Mike Carpenter, said he is hoping for sweeping changes to the way the police pursue suspects.

"I'm still trying to understand why they had to take his life for a mere 10 plants," said Carpenter. "The way they had to pursue him is absolutely ridiculous."

The police said Longenecker had toxic levels of methadone and methamphetamine in his system when he died.

Adams told 69 News he stands behind the evidence and conclusions found in his office's investigation.

The Pennsylvania State Police told 69 News in a statement: "The settlement is part of the resolution of litigation and is not an admission of wrongdoing."