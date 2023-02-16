HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that he will not issue any execution warrants during his term and called on the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty for good.

The state has not put an inmate to death since 1999, although seven convicted killers from Berks County are among 101 prisoners presently occupying a cell on Pennsylvania's death row.

Berks County's death row inmates, all currently incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, are: