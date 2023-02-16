HARRISBURG, Pa. - Governor Josh Shapiro announced Thursday that he will not issue any execution warrants during his term and called on the General Assembly to abolish the death penalty for good.
The state has not put an inmate to death since 1999, although seven convicted killers from Berks County are among 101 prisoners presently occupying a cell on Pennsylvania's death row.
Berks County's death row inmates, all currently incarcerated at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County, are:
- Richard Boxley, sentenced on Oct. 27, 2000, for the murder of Jason Bolton in Reading in 1997.
- Jose Busanet, sentenced on March 22, 1999, for the murder of Jason Bolton in Reading in 1997.
- Randy Haag, sentenced on Sept. 25, 1987, for the murder of Richard Good in 1982.
- Glenn Lyons, sentenced on July 15, 2011, for the murder of Kathy Leibig in South Heidelberg Township in 2008.
- Albert Perez, sentenced on May 27, 2009, for the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Duceliz Diaz, and her five-year-old daughter, Kayla, in Bernville in 2007.
- Michael Pruitt, sentenced on May 3, 2005, for the murder of Greta Gougler in Reading in 2002.
- Cletus Rivera, sentenced on Aug. 14, 2008, for the murder of Reading police Ofc. Scott Wertz in 2006.