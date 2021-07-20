AMITY TWP., Pa. – Investigators searched the burnt-out rubble of a Berks County home Monday for hours, looking for clues into what caused the fire that killed two people.
"Anytime you have a fatality involved in a fire, it's always hard," said Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Janssen Herb. "You know mentally, physically — it's difficult because no matter what the situation is, there's a family somewhere grieving."
Investigators are digging for answers to explain what destroyed a home in the 100 block of Orchard View Drive in Amity Township around 12:30 a.m. Sunday and led to the deaths of Henry and Sharon Fordham.
"There is progress being made and it's still too early to find anything definitive," said Herb.
According to investigators, the family had been awakened by a beeping noise, which they say they believe was a smoke detector.
One person survived after jumping to safety from a second-floor window. That person was reportedly taken to Reading Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
"It goes without saying again that smoke detectors certainly save lives," Herb said.
Meanwhile, a short drive away at the Allegheny East Conference Corporation of Seventh-day Adventists, where Henry Fordham served as president, his coworkers are mourning.
Ted N.C. Wilson, president of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church weighed in on social media with a statement saying, in part:
"What tragic and disheartening news to hear of the passing of Pastor Henry and Mrs. Sharon Fordham. Pastor Fordham, president of the Allegheny East Conference, was a trusted church administrator and a longtime friend. He came from a long line of faithful Adventist leaders. His kind and godly leadership will be missed by all, and by me personally."
"It was a devastating thing to have to share," said LaTasha Hewitt, communications director for the church.
Authorities said they continue to focus on where the house collapsed as they anticipate a third day of investigating.
"The challenges here are obviously the condition of the building that's behind me," said Herb. "It is utterly destroyed for the most part."