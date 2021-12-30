HARRISBURG, Pa. — State grants aim to breathe new life into several parks in Berks County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has awarded nearly $900,000 to five rehabilitation and development projects in Reading and some of the outlying municipalities.
The city will receive $237,000 to rehabilitate Reading Iron Playground on Laurel Street. The work at the southside playground will include the construction of a basketball court, a soccer field, pedestrian walkways, and a parking area; the installation of play equipment with required safety surfacing and lighting and ADA access; and landscaping.
"Ensuring our youth here in the great City of Reading have a safe, modern playground to utilize is of the utmost importance," said state Rep. Manny Guzman. "Public parks have the innate ability to be the backdrop for our young folks to forge everlasting friendships and memories, and I am thrilled these grant dollars are going towards expanding upon that initiative for our community."
Fleetwood will receive $250,000 to rehabilitate the borough's park. The work will including renovating the stage, building a bandshell, adding a pedestrian walkway and parking area, and installing a fence.
Topton will be granted $247,000 to further develop the borough's park. Plans call for building pedestrian walkways and bridges, providing ADA access, and landscaping.
Muhlenberg Township will get $143,500 for the rehabilitation and additional development of Laurel Run Park off River Road. The project includes renovating the parking area and access drive; constructing pickleball courts, a multi-purpose field, and a pavilion; and adding pedestrian walkways.
Tulpehocken Township will receive $16,700 to prepare a master site development plan for its 4.8-acre recreation area.
"Our outdoor places are among the things that tie us all together – a place to meet for our health, for enjoyment, for recreation and a draw for tourists," Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement announcing the grants. "Many of the projects being funded – improvements to local parks, trails, and river access – bring these amenities closer to home, requiring less driving and expense to experience at a time during the pandemic when these opportunities are recognized as critical to our well-being."
The Berks projects are among 317 across Pennsylvania that will share in an investment of $70 million.