READING, Pa. - Sex abuse charges have been filed against a former Reading High School football coach.
According to court documents, Andre Doyle, 39, was arrested and charged on Nov. 9, 2021 in Dauphin County with indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
His bail was set at $50,000, unsecured. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 2, court documents said.
Reading School District said it first learned of Doyle's arrest Tuesday and that it has no record of the arresting police department notifying it.
Doyle was employed by the Reading School District as the head football coach for Reading High School from 2018 to 2021, according to the District.
RSD said a background check was performed on Doyle when he was hired, which came back clear.
He resigned on Dec. 13 of last year without reason, the District said.
"The Reading School District is sickened to learn of the report of sexual assault against a child resulting in charges against our former football coach, Andre Doyle." RSD said in a statement. " The well-being and protection of children is our highest value. If anyone has first-hand information about this case, they are encouraged to contact the Swatara Township police."
RSD said it encourages people to report any concerns about child abuse or neglect to Safe2Say at 1-844-SAF2SAY or ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313.
Reading High School social workers will be available Wednesday to talk with students who are just learning about the arrest.