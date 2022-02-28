EAST EARL, Pa. -- I'm sure many of you are familiar with fastnacht making, but for one freshly minted donut manager.
"This is actually my first Fastnacht Day here," donut manager Andrea Paumier said.
She's just getting started.
"We just fry them up until they're golden brown and we do them four different ways," she said.
Plain-powdered-glazed, and for those who like to live on the edge, a cinnamon sugar mix.
"Everything you see today that we are making we are actually selling tomorrow morning and we have 25 more of these racks to do tonight," Paumier said.
The donut pros tell me it's not necessarily a fast process as it takes about three hours to go from a rack of these -to a rack of those famous fastnachts.
"After we fry them we're gonna pass the them on to some of our other stations and then that's where they either cool down to go with the powdered sugar or cinnamon glazed while they're still hot," she said.
A bakery on the eve of Fastnacht Day, kind of like a sugar coated comparison to Santa's workshop on Christmas Eve, from scratch to sweet satisfaction.
"Just seeing the process beginning to end and the customers waiting in line to pick up our product it's definitely satisfying," Paumier said.
So as she's set to get her first Fastnacht Day under her apron as donut manager - she's getting a sense of the significance.
"It brings together churches and communities and family's to have just something so simple but it means a lot to so many people," she said.