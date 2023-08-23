SHILLINGTON, Pa. - For the first time since 2006, Pennsylvania's Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is being updated.

"This is a historical moment; this is important for all of us to celebrate," said Department of Aging Secretary Jason Kavulich.

State officials discussed it at Berks Encore in Shillington Wednesday. They said the expansion means nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians will be eligible for a rebate, including 5,700 in Berks County.

"With the changes that were made as part of the budget this year, the maximum rebate that's provided from this program will go up from $650 to $1,000," said Department of Revenue Secretary Pat Browne.

According to the state, people in Berks already receiving a rebate through the program, will see an increase next year. The income cap for both renters and homeowners will be equal and increase to $45,000. Income caps will be tied to the cost of living moving forward.

Berks County resident Bob Coleman said he is one of the additional people eligible.

"For me, that $250 might pay for several weeks of groceries or a utility bill or allowing to purchase something extra," said Coleman.

The program is for Pennsylvanians 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, as well as people with disabilities who are 18 and older. It is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Director of the Berks County Area Agency on Aging, Jessica Jones, said there is an online application. She said anyone with questions can contact the agency.

"I think this is just going to be the beginning for more expansion programs to assist seniors in Berks County and across the Commonwealth," said Jones.