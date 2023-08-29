It's yet another step in Gov. Josh Shapiro's efforts to get more people to apply for state jobs.
"To waive the college credit requirement for people that want to be state troopers effective immediately," Shapiro said.
The governor says it's all about trying to get more applicants for all state jobs. This follows an initiative where Shapiro announced 92% of state jobs will not require any college education.
One local employment expert says this trend predates the pandemic.
"That is very consistent with the trends we are seeing in industry, where companies are really looking and really scrutinizing job descriptions to determine whether a degree is truly needed in order for someone to be successful in a job,” said Tom Hubric, president of Hubric Resources.
One business consultant says it's a bad idea to remove the college requirement for state police and for other career paths as well.
"Not having that background and education on how to deal with certain things and handle certain things is just it's hard to think that this a good thing,” said Chuck Holder, a business strategist.
"The commonwealth's hiring practices must reflect our reality today, and this changes reflects that reality," Shapiro said.
It's a reality that colleges and universities may have to start adjusting, too."
"Certainly as more and more employers are not requiring college degrees, that has to have a negative impact and I think they're really gonna have to pivot," Hubric said.
"Alvernia is doing a great job of better preparing their students for the workforce where they're blending the classroom education and the on-site education," Holder said.
With this latest change for a very specialized line of work, what industry could be next?
“This actually reflects on many different industries," Hubric said.