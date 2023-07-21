MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, along with Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, visited the Rodale Institute on Friday.
Shapiro and Redding will joined Rodale Institute CEO Jeff Tkach as part of the institute's annual Organic Field Day.
Billed as a celebration of Pennsylvania's agriculture, the event brings hundreds of farmers, gardeners, legislators and university personnel together. The state has already invested more than $5.3 million in grants to support Rodale's research and job-training initiatives, according to the Shapiro press release.
Military veterans enrolled in Rodale's Veteran Farm Training program were also present at the event.