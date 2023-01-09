HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro announced Monday the former Reading School District superintendent is his pick for the state's top education post.

Khalid Mumin will be the next secretary of education when Shapiro takes office next week.

"It is an honor to serve Governor-Elect Shapiro and the people of Pennsylvania as Secretary of Education and help him carry out his vision so every child in Pennsylvania, regardless of race, class, or zip code, receives a quality education and the opportunity to shape their own future," said Mumin.

Mumin brings more than 25 years of experience in the education field to the new position. He served as superintendent of the Reading School District for seven years prior to leaving to head the Lower Merion School District in Montgomery County.