BIRDSBORO, Pa. - Dozens of shelter pets have a new place to call home thanks to recent adoption events in Berks County.
The Animal Rescue League of Berks County held sponsored adoption events with M&T Bank and Bissel Pet Foundation within the last two months. The events allowed the corporate sponsors to fund the adoption fees, allowing the public to adopt out pets for free or reduced costs.
The Animal Rescue League says it was important to host these events ahead of the Spring and Summer months when shelters are typically near capacity due to breeding season.
At the latest event on April 16th, sponsored by M&T Bank, 16 animals were adopted. At the previous event they sponsored in October of 2020, 37 animals were adopted.
The Bissel Pet Foundation Sponsored Adoption campaign will end on May 9th, and typically leads to double digit adoption numbers over several days.
According to Tatiana Foronda, the ARL’s placement manager, these events have a multitude of benefits. “These events help move animals through our shelter system and into homes, especially animals who have been here a long time. That means more space and resources are available to help other animals in need,” Foronda said.
On a regular day, adoption fees can range from $25 to $350 depending on the animal and their age.
The ARL has several adoption events planned through the summer and fall months. The Reading and Northern Railroad adoption event is happening June 25-27th, Storage World will sponsor an event on August 6th, Tompkins Vist Bank will host one on August 28th, and an event with CJ Tire’s will be held on Halloween weekend.
To learn more about the ARL’s work in the community, please visit their website at www.berksarl.org or call the shelter at 610-373-8830.