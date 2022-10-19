SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center.

"Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg Township Manager Sean McKee. "Also, Redner's, their store here in South Heidelberg [Township] has been plagued by issues of harassments, thefts, etc., so they have come out in support of closure of the CCC."

Letters supporting the center's closure continue to arrive at the South Heidelberg Township building, and a formal request from the county commissioners is expected on Thursday.

"All those entities represent the people," McKee said.

In a recent statement, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections said it has agreed to lower the population of the center to 50, but officials said they will consider all options moving forward.

"It sounds like they're at least willing to consider closing the center, but I want to be clear, there are no other options at this point," McKee emphasized. "The center must close."

It has been a years long fight, still tied up in the court system with a zoning case between the township and the Department of Corrections.

"The township has been involved in dozens of meetings with those entities, hundreds of emails and hundreds of hours of time," McKee said.

With an acting secretary at the helm of the DOC and a big election weeks away, could potential changes in Harrisburg impact this issue?

"To me, this is not a political issue," McKee said. "It's a common-sense issue."