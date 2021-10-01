CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A server at the Shillington Farmers Market got a surprise early wedding present in the form of a $400 tip.

Jackie Dull works at the Market Café stand inside the market in Cumru Township. She said the customer paid the bill with a credit card.

When she came by to grab the signed check, Dull said she was surprised to see the tip amount. She said the customer, who is a regular, told her it was a wedding present.

Dull is getting married next month.

"I'm still in shock," Dull said. "I was surprised when he did it, but, yeah, it's awesome."

Dull said she also bakes for the café and is planning to open her own baking stand at the market in about a month.

