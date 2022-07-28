PHILADELPHIA – Attendees at Citizens Bank Park were treated to the sound of saxophonist Erich Cawalla performing the national anthem at Wednesday's Philadelphia Phillies game.

Cawalla's sister recorded the performance from the stands.

The Uptown Band founder took the field at the stadium.

Cawalla sent 69 News some photos of where he set up, getting a front row look at some Philadelphia baseball history.

His performance preceded a big day for the Phillies against the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies won the game, 7-2.

Tags

