SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The shock is still setting in for many following yesterday's filing of federal charges against a Berks County man in connection with the buying and selling of stolen human remains.

Joshua Taylor of Spring Township is one of six people indicted by a federal grand jury. Authorities say he bought parts of cadavers and other remains from both the man who managed the morgue for Harvard Medical School and the man's wife.

The feds say this was going on over the last five years and evidence shows Taylor also likely sold remains he bought.

Clariza Murray with Humanity Gifts Registry of Pennsylvania, a state agency that governs body donations for people in Pennsylvania, says the laws here are stricter than most places when it comes to the donation of cadavers to medical science.

"Our medical schools and our agency can never make money off of bodies, that's against the law that was written in 1883. Our donors can never leave the state [either]," said Murray.

All cadaver donations follow strict procedures, and the organization is audited by the state.

"In the past they have visited our schools to make sure the donor is where it is as stated in their report," explained Murray.

"Our schools operate knowing that there is that chance an auditor can come to the school to see if we are correct or there's no wrongdoing that's happening."

Murray calls the allegations heinous and says while the accused are innocent until proven guilty, it's unacceptable those donors and families endured that mistreatment.

She says cadavers are an invaluable resource.

"Many people don't understand that we've all benefitted from a body donor," said Murray. "If you've seen a doctor, if you've had a procedure done, if you had a loved one whose cancer is in remission or had a procedure that saved their lives, it is because there was a cadaver that taught that doctor the inside of a human body."