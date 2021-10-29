SINKING SPRING, Pa. - Robby Reichert of Leesport doesn't know so much every nook and cranny - but rather every monster - buzzer - and fake bookshelf inside Shocktoberfest.
"Every time I bring someone in, I'm always turning on the flashlight for them and I hold it for them but me - I can always walk through it in the dark,” Reichert said.
He can walk through it - like some do - with his eyes closed. But for as long as he can remember -
“I was with my sister, we were little, probably like 8 years old and came here and just saw the show and they had all this cool stuff,” Reichert recalled.
He's had his eyes wide open in wonder and gone from being a part of the show....
"I had a blast with that to the point people actually thought I was an animatronic cause of how I did it,” he said.
To now running the scary show from behind the scenes.
"I love seeing people have fun. It's good for the community for people to go out and have fun,” Reichert said.
For someone whose passionate about a good Halloween scare he's hoping it inspires others to not just walk through but be a part of it - in the future."
"We have kids that work here for us that said that they came when they were kids and they wanted to always work here and now they're old enough,” he said.
Every once in a while Reichert will step out from behind the curtain - or the mirror - for a scare that takes him back.
But nothing will ever beat that very first scare so many years ago.
“Don't get me wrong, I still love running the place but at the same time, it's like 'if only I was still an actor.'”