Just a day after the blaze ripped through a multi-unit building, there's been an outpouring of support for the victims at Shoemakersville Park.

"It's a quick turnaround, we posted it just yesterday morning, so I was kind of nervous, are we going to get a decent turnout?" says Lauren Gardner, an organizer.

But in the first 50 minutes of the drive, boxes were stacked up as more people came unloading goods from their trunks.

"We were able to bring in pots and pans, we have pillows and some small appliances," says Tiffany Montoro, a volunteer with Keystone Military Families.

She is used to giving back in this way.

"We help around 100 families a week," Montoro says.

She says many of the donations they get for veterans she helps come from members of the community.

“We wanted to help our public who helps us, it's our way to give back to them for all that they do for us to help us feed our veterans."

Others came as soon as they heard the news and found out it had to do with a friend.

“When I knew where the fire was on what block it just never registered in my mind that that's the same block Tom lives on,” says Clifford Weinhold, a Shoemakersville resident.

His friend, and school crossing guard, is injured at the hospital.

"I'm startled and shocked and upset," Weinhold says.

He says he would do the same for him.

“Recently when I had some trouble, Tom helped me out and took me to the hospital."

One of the families has three young children.

"We're collecting wipes, diapers, formula, baby food,” Gardner says.

And for the older ones, “The kids will benefit from some toys to kind of bring life back to as normal as possible."

She says the families also need home essentials and medical equipment, as well as monetary donations.

"In my eyes friends help friends, community members help community members and that's what it's all about," Gardner says.