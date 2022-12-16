SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. - Volunteer firefighters in Shoemakersville are honoring the lives of two fallen firemen.

Come Monday night, the fire company will hold a fundraiser in their name. The event means help for their families.

The Shoemakersville Volunteer Fire Company is cooking up something special to help the families of the two Lehigh County firefighters - Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris - who died in the line of duty.

"We're about the community, trying to help out. It takes a special person to run into fires. You don't know if you're going to come home at the end of the night," said Assistant Fire Chief David Rubright. "Unfortunately, sometimes that happens."

Paris, who was born in Reading, also volunteered for the Blandon Fire Company from 2003 to 2010.

"It kind of really hit home with how close it was this time," added Rubright. "It's not so much you really see it - fallen firefighters in our area - and when it happened, we really felt for them and their families. We wanted to do something for them, so we quickly threw something together."

So, Rubright says the company bought 950 pounds of shrimp for a last-second grab-and-go shrimp dinner fundraiser.

"It's normally about 30 pounds we do every month, and we tried to get as much as we could," he added.

Typically, the company holds the shrimp dinner fundraiser the last Monday of each month.

"Normally, we don't do it in December because it's by Christmas," he explained. "Unfortunately, when we heard the untimely passing of the two firefighters from New Tripoli, we just wanted to do something to help the families out."

The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday. The cost of a meal is $18 and includes one pound of steamed shrimp, smothered in Old Bay, and coleslaw, donated by Plum Creek Farm Market and Creamery.

Rubright says anyone is welcome to stop by.

"Normally, it's $13. We're going to do it for $18, so any extra dollars, extra donations will go to the families," said Rubright. "Just show up, get in line and we'll serve you from there."

He says the company partnered with New Tripoli Bank.

"They already have an account set up for anyone who would like to donate. Once we have everything, we'll be sending a check to them and they'll be distributing everything," explained the assistant chief.

He has a message for firefighters' families:

"We're very sorry for their loss. We thank them for their sacrifice," he said. "Their loss will not be in vain."