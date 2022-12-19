SHOEMAKERSVILLE, Pa. – Despite the cold, dozens of people showed their support Monday night for the New Tripoli firefighters who died earlier this month.
They paid a visit to the Shoemakersville Fire Company, where a special dinner raised money for the firefighters' families.
"We're out here doing a good cause for the fundraiser for the two guys who passed away, and no one is complaining about how cold it is," said Assistant Fire Chief David Rubright, when asked about morale.
69 news stopped by and captured the line of cars with people paying tribute.
Before the fundraiser even began, Shoemakersville volunteer firefighters already had a line of cars to serve.
The line included people — like Christine Rhoads of Centerport — who told volunteers to keep the extra cash.
"It's sad they lost their lives," Rhoads said. "Sorry, I got emotional."
She was at work when she found out Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris had died.
"When I read about it, I started to sort of cry a bit, but I was at work, so I had to keep my emotions in check," she explained.
Like many of the people we saw buying meals, she has a close tie to the firefighting community.
"It runs in my family — firefighting and stuff like that," explained Rhoads. "My father is a fire police, so when he goes out, I worry about him."
Rhoads said she also loves shrimp.
"Shrimp is like one of my favorite seafood," she said with a smile.
"People are coming up, not giving dinners, but just giving donations, explained Junior Firefighter Samantha Gruber. "It's fantastic. I think it is all what we need in today's society."
People came from all over to show their support. Some drove in from just a few minutes away; others came from New Tripoli.
"They said, 'We appreciate everything you guys are doing for us,'" said Michael Rubright of Shoemakersville.
Like Rhoads, when he heard the two firefighters had died, the news stung.
"Knowing my brother goes out and does this a lot and hoping he comes home safe, and just that, you know, you always want them to come home safe," explained Rubright.
Some people, like Rubright, ran the dinners out to cars. He is not a Shoemakersville volunteer firefighter, but his brother is.
"I knew I should do this, because I live right up the street, so I figured I am going to help out the community, yep, and the families," explained Rubright.
By the end of the night, officials said they sold more than 800 meals.
"Very good, exceptional, fantastic," commented Rhoads, when asked about the fire company.
"I've seen a lot of new faces tonight, and people who haven't been here before," added Assistant Fire Chief David Rubright. "I said, 'If you like the shrimp, it's always the last Monday of the month, unless it falls by a holiday, 6:30 to 8 p.m.'"