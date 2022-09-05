TILDEN TWP., Pa. - An organization that offers free archery and firearms experience to women and their families made a stop in our area.

Shoot Like A Girl held an interactive event at Cabela's in Tilden Township, Berks County on Sunday.

They brought a state-of-the-art mobile range, certified female instructors, and quality gear.

The firearm experience is done with no live rounds being fired. That's the same way police and military train.

The experience exposes women to the sport of shooting, but a representative for Shoot Like A Girl says it does much more.

"It's not necessarily about everybody becoming that level of shooter," said Christa Forrester, chief of staff for the organization. "It's about everybody understanding firearm safety, bow safety, the impact and enjoyment that shooting sports can have and how applying tasks and being successful at hitting the target can change your life."

The visit was part of Shoot Like A Girl's Sea To Shining Sea tour for ages 16 and older.

Their next stop will be at the Bristol Motor Speedway next week.