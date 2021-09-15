Heavy police presence on Cotton Street in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police are investigating another shooting in Reading.

Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of South 12th and Cotton streets.

Police said there was a shooting, but declined to release any details about what happened.

The incident drew a large response to the neighborhood, and one person was reportedly taken to the hospital.

Officers were at the scene for a couple of hours collecting evidence and talking with neighbors.

The shooting comes a day after two teens were hurt, one critically, when someone opened fire as they were walking down the street in the area of North 10th and Spring streets Monday afternoon.

