READING, Pa. - Police are investigating another shooting in Reading.
Officers were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of South 12th and Cotton streets.
Police said there was a shooting, but declined to release any details about what happened.
The incident drew a large response to the neighborhood, and one person was reportedly taken to the hospital.
Officers were at the scene for a couple of hours collecting evidence and talking with neighbors.
The shooting comes a day after two teens were hurt, one critically, when someone opened fire as they were walking down the street in the area of North 10th and Spring streets Monday afternoon.