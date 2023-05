READING, Pa. - The Reading Police responded to a report of shots fired on Saturday at approximately 6 p.m. The incident happened in the area of Birch and Greenwich Sts.

Officers located a deceased male at the scene with a single gunshot wound.

At this time there have been no other reported injuries.

Investigation is ongoing.

Any member of the public who has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Reading police criminal investigation unit.