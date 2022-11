READING, Pa. -- The Reading Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Fremont Street in Reading.

The incident happened at approximately 2 a.m. Friday morning.

A 40-year-old female victim received a gunshot wound to her stomach and was taken to Reading Hospital Medical Center for treatment.

Her injury does not appear to be life-threatening at this time.

There is no known ongoing threat to public safety from this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.