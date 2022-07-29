SPRING TWP., Pa. – A shooting took place Thursday night at an apartment complex in Spring Township.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the Springwood Garden Apartments.
A Spring Township police official said three people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Police say no one was taken into custody, but they don't believe there's a danger to the public at this time.
"We believe that this is an isolated incident," said Spring Township Chief of Police Stephen Powell. "We don't believe there's any danger at this time to any other members of the public, but like I said, it's an ongoing investigation and information is limited at this time."
The investigation into the cause of the shooting is still ongoing.