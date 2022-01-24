SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP, Pa. - A shooting leads to a chase with speeds of around 100 miles an hour chase, and then a crash, all sending three people to Reading Hospital.
"The incident Friday night involved the shooting victim actually trying to drive himself to Reading Hospital and numerous accounts from police officers and other witnesses and numerous civilians along the route documented that this individual disregarded every traffic light from Sinking Spring all the way to Wyomissing," said South Heidelberg Township Police Chief Leon Grim.
Police say a call came in Friday for a man shot on East Penn Ave in Wernersville.
Police heading to check that out spot a red Lexus speeding from the scene. Police from Spring Township and Wyomissing also got involved.
Near the 222 interchange, police say the driver cuts off a vehicle, sending it into a barrier, all before a final crash with a Porsche at Penn Ave and Wyomissing Boulevard that sent two people to Reading Hospital.
"This individual while he was undergoing trauma from the gunshot, put a lot of people at risk as well as those involved in the crash," Grim said.
In addition to putting plenty of people at risk, police say he did not cooperate when questioned multiple times by detectives, before leaving the hospital against doctors' advice.
"So on Friday night our detective did attempt to interview the shooting victim at the hospital at that point he was uncooperative," Grim said.