WYOMISSING, Pa. - Emergency responders converged on a medical complex in Wyomissing, Berks County on Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting around 8:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue, off of N. Wyomissing Boulevard, according to county emergency dispatchers.

That's the address of the Berks Center for Digestive Health, a doctor's office.

Police blocked off the entrance to the area, and dozens of police and law enforcement swarmed the scene. Several ambulances were also on scene.

Authorities have not yet provided details on the shooting but say there's no threat to the public at this time.

69 News has a crew at the scene. Refresh this page for the latest on this developing story.