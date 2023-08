ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Police responded to a shooting on Pottsville Pike in Ontelaunee Township, Berks County, on Friday morning.

According to the Berks County Communications Center, the shooting was reported at about 6:20 a.m. A precise location was not yet available.

Police remain at the scene as of 6:45 a.m., the center said.

No other details are available at this time.