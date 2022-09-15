READING, Pa. - Police quickly tracked down a shooting suspect thanks to the man's own social media.

Roberto Torres-Perez was arrested Wednesday while broadcasting a livestream asking people for money so he could flee the area, Reading police said Thursday.

Investigators were tipped off about the livestream after they issued a warrant for his arrest in the Tuesday night shooting of a 41-year-old man at Muhlenberg and Wunder streets, authorities said.

Police were able to figure out his location from the video, and he was taken into custody while still livestreaming.

Torres-Perez was charged with attempted homicide and related offenses.

Police did not have an update on the condition of the victim, who was shot multiple times.

Anyone with more information on the shooting is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6116 or Crime Alert Berks County.