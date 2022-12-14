EXETER TWP., Pa. – On top of a very sweet ride and escorted by some of Berks' finest, Mr. Claus waves to some very excited kids patiently waiting to shop with a cop at Target in Exeter Township.

"Santa was definitely protected this year. Nobody was stealing Santa or the magic," said Central Berks Regional Police Officer Sulivette Morales.

The shopping spree — organized by Central Berks Regional Police helping local families in need — is not only a highlight for the kids. It's also cherished by the officers.

"This means everything. This is exactly the outcome we were expecting," added Morales. "This is actually the most children that we've been able to sponsor."

This year, 21 children got to have their pictures taken with Mr. Claus before going on their very own shopping spree.

"It's our way to show the community that police are involved and that we're here for you, not only in times of trouble, but in times of need," Morales said. "We reach out to our local schools, and they actually choose the children."

Mount Penn Elementary selected Latasha Tisdale's son, Jayier.

"We just had a house fire a little over a week ago, and we've been staying in a hotel, so this came right on time," Tisdale said. "I think it's a really good thing. I didn't know they do this, but I think it's really nice to do this for the kids."

Womelsdorf Police Chief John Pontician helped the fourth-grader pick some gifts: Madden, headphones and an ugly Christmas sweater.

"I enjoy it," Pontician said. "It helps me just as much as it helps the kids."

Pontician also got to drive Santa to Target on the county's Bearcat.

Every child got $200 to spend however they wanted. Jayier chose a few things for himself, but he also thought of his family.

"I got my mom these body scrubs and my little sister something," explained Jayier. "I just feel like they're going to like it."

"That's exactly what we want," Morales said. "We're giving to them, and they're giving to their families."

In addition to the $200, each parent received $100 to spend on groceries at Redner's or Giant.

When Jayier was asked if it was a 10 out of 10 experience, he replied, "Yes."

"We're very grateful," responded Morales when asked about the businesses and individuals who donate the money that makes it all possible.

"A lot. Greatly," added Tisdale when asked about how much the event helps families.