WYOMISSING, Pa. - Several Black Friday shoppers camped out at a GameStop in Berks County.
Stefan Washington says he was camped outside the store since Wednesday morning.
His goal? Get a a new Playstation 5.
GameStop says it would only have two of the consoles in stock Friday at that location.
Washington says this is the first time he's ever camped outside a store.
"I mean, it's been seven years since a new console came out so, I just gotta go get it," he said.
The store says six of Microsoft's Xbox Series X would be also be available.