WYOMISSING, Pa. - Several Black Friday shoppers camped out at a GameStop in Berks County.

Stefan Washington says he was camped outside the store since Wednesday morning.

His goal? Get a a new Playstation 5.

GameStop says it would only have two of the consoles in stock Friday at that location.

Washington says this is the first time he's ever camped outside a store.

"I mean, it's been seven years since a new console came out so, I just gotta go get it," he said.

The store says six of Microsoft's Xbox Series X would be also be available.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.