WEST READING, Pa. - Thousands of bargain hunters turned out for Black Friday. Now, shoppers are gearing up for the annual Small Business Saturday.
At Allison's clothing company, shoppers absolutely love the idea of Small Business Saturday.
"That's totally great because small businesses you know they need to get some publicity out there, especially this store, this is great, I love coming in here and buying some stuff for the family!" said Marie DeJesus.
"I think it's awesome, I love small business, I'm all for supporting small business, and that's why we're here Christmas shopping tonight instead of being at the mall," said Kelly Robinson, a small business owner from Lancaster.
The idea of supporting small stores started 11 years ago, and it's grown into a pretty big deal over the years.
And as people continue to recover after the pandemic, some folks in West Reading say it's more needed than ever.
"There was a bunch of people, especially during COVID, that tried to start businesses and couldn't and they failed and had to go back into other places, you know, other establishments. It's sad but you know we gotta give again, right?" said DeJesus.
"But when you support a small business you're really supporting someone who also supports your community, like we give back to the community, we pay taxes back to the community, so it really means a lot to support a small business," said Robin Horman.
Horman, who owns LiliBea's on Penn Avenue, says opening your own business isn't easy.
"You're really stepping out of your, you know, non-comfortable zone, so when you see people who are willing to come out and support your idea for a business it really does mean a lot," said Horman.
And that's why shopping small this Saturday could mean big things.