EXETER TWP., Pa. - Despite the pandemic and an influx of cases recently shoppers are flooding the stores to get last-minute gifts.
With one full shopping day left in the holiday season, shoppers at the Target in Exeter Township were busy Wednesday night getting those last-minute gifts.
"Very busy. Last minute shoppers it's packed,” Tim Musser, of Muhlenberg, said.
The pandemic hasn't stopped Musser from buying all his gifts in-person this year. He says while some aren't wearing masks inside stores, the companies seem to be doing everything they can to keep customers safe.
"I think the stores are doing pretty good. They're in there sanitizing the carts and stuff and when they're done sanitizing they line them up for the next person to take,” Musser said.
Michelle MacKinnon, of Exeter, also took advantage of the last-minute deals.
"Now I am done. The last-minute gift cards for sister's boyfriend because what do you get for a sister's boyfriend?” MacKinnon said.
And while her outfit, from the mask to the sweatshirt, screamed holiday spirit, MacKinnon says it was a little difficult to get in the mood this year.
"It was a little bit different I would say it took a little bit longer,” MacKinnon said.
The National Retail Federation projects online and other non-retail stores are seeing a 20-30% increase in sales due to the pandemic, which is causing massive shipping delays.
"Our son is older, so Santa is not part of the equation anymore. It's just a little disappointing. You like to have those gifts on Christmas morning to open, but because they're not there doesn't mean they won't be coming. So we just have a delayed gratification,” Joanne Devich, of Exeter, said.
The National Retail Federation also projects stores will see between a 3-5% increase in sales when all is said and done.