SPRING TWP., Pa. – Wednesday was the calm before the storm, though it may not have felt calm if you headed to the stores to do those holiday errands. A lot of folks said they were trying to get things done before the wet weather arrives.

69 News spoke with some of them in the parking lot at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township. Each one said the plaza was a lot busier than normal and that they think many people had the same idea: Get out and finish buying before the wet and cold weather hits.

"The parking lot is terrible," described shopper Darlene Savage of Centerport.

"It's a bit chaotic. With a few days left until Christmas, it's to be expected," said Dennis Savage, Darlene's husband.

"I have a new car, so I am parked in the very last row, hoping it doesn't get damaged," explained Alexis Hoffman, who was last-minute shopping for her teachers.

Many shoppers said they still needed to put the finishing touches on their shopping lists.

"Christmas shopping, because we didn't get started yet," explained Darlene.

"Last-minute stocking stuffers, Christmas things," said Kimberly Moore-Woerle of Wyomissing, who was shopping with her daughter.

"It is always exciting. Now that we're older, the Christmas secrets have like gone away with what we're getting because we can pick things out ourselves," said Emma Woerle. "It's also fun because this is my first year my sister and I have gotten to get nicer things for our parents because we're both working."

The Woerles have been keeping tabs on the forecast. Kimberly's other daughter is driving home to Wyomissing from Atlanta.

"We kind of encouraged her to do the eastern route, so she'd be less likely to hit ice or snow or anything like that," explained Woerle. "She's trying to juggle her work schedule, so she can get out a little early."

She and many of the people we spoke with said they were not surprised that the center was so busy.

"Because of the storm, all of the old people are getting out, I think, right now and just preparing," added Hoffman.

"Well, it's three days before Christmas, and with the weather they are predicting, I am sure they're all trying to get done, so they can stay home tomorrow," added Darlene, who said she plans to use the weather as an excuse to hang out in the house in her sweats.

Inside the Target at Broadcasting Square, our camera captured a long line of people waiting to check out.

"It's one of the busiest days," said Guest Services Team Lead Fredrick Hubler. "It's probably, by far, one of the busiest."

Hubler says the crowds come and go.

"It will come, and it's like a parade through the door, and when we see people coming through the door, we know we need to have carts in the building, we know we have to have people on register," explained Hubler.

Despite being one of the busiest days Hubler says he has seen as a team leader, his spirits are bright.

"Because I tried to get out ahead of the eight ball," he said. "I try and remind our team here, as busy as we are, everyone on the other side of the counter are just as busy, and we all have to take that into consideration."

Shoppers had different takes on people's merriness: Some, like Woerle, said people were being especially courteous and kind.

"Everyone's been really excited and happy and looking forward to a wonderful Christmas, and hoping there might be a couple snowflakes in there," Woerle said.

"A little bit impatient," said Dennis Savage. "They can't wait until Christmas Day."

Some hoped for a white Christmas — but not an icy one.

"I'd rather not drive in ice," Woerle said.

"I am just afraid of it freezing the roads in the next couple of days," Hoffman said.

"It said a chance of a rain and snow. Temperature, 45 degrees. I don't understand that — 45 degrees and a chance of rain and snow?!" laughed Mary Sweigart, a shopper picking up a present for her grandson.

Even though she can't wrap her head around the projected weather, Sweigart says she'll take in stride whatever Mother Nature brings.

"I hate the cold, but I wouldn't want to live anywhere else but Pennsylvania," she said.

Here is some perspective: Emma Woerle said she was just in Europe for a study abroad program. She says it was cold there every day, and being back in Pennsylvania has been "a super warm welcome."

Others said they don't mind the rain because it gives them an excuse to stay at home.

Nobody we spoke with said the weather has changed their holiday plans.