SPRING TWP., Pa. - Today is the calm before the storm, though it may not have felt calm if you headed to the stores to do those holiday errands.

A lot of folks say they are trying to get things done before the wet weather arrives.

69 news spoke with some of them in the parking lot at Broadcasting Square in Spring Township.

Every shopper 69 news spoke with was putting the finishing touches on their shopping lists.

Each one told us that the plaza is a lot busier than normal and that they think many people had the same idea: Get out and finish buying before the wet and cold weather hits.

Inside the Target at Broadcasting Square, our camera captured a line of people waiting to check out.

"It's one of the busiest days," said Guest Services Team Lead Fredrick Hubler. "It's probably by far one of the busiest."

Hubler says the crowds come and go.

"It will come, and it's like a parade through the door, and when we see people coming through the door, we know we need to have carts in the building we know we have to have people on register," explained Hubler.

"The parking lot is terrible," said shopper Darlene Savage of Centerport.

"I have a new car, so I am parked in the very last row, hoping it doesn't get damaged," explained Alexis Hoffman, who was last-minute shopping for her teachers.

69 News captured many people hustling.

"Christmas shopping, because we didn't get started yet," explained Savage.

"Last-minute stocking stuffers, Christmas things," said Kimberly Moore-Woerle of Wyomissing, who was shopping with her daughter.

Kimbely Woerle's been keeping tabs on the forecast. Her daughter is driving home to Wyomissing from Atlanta.

"We kind of encouraged her to do the eastern route, so she'd be less likely to hit ice or snow or anything like that," explained Woerle.

She and many of the people we spoke with are not surprised that it's so busy.

"Well, it's three days before Christmas, and with the weather they are predicting, I am sure they're all trying to get done, so they can stay home tomorrow," added Savage, who said she plans to hang out in the house in her sweats.

"It said a chance of a rain and snow, temperature: 45 degrees. I don't understand that. 45 degrees and a chance of rain and snow?!" laughed Mary Sweigart, a shopper who was picking up a present for her grandson.

"Everyone's been really excited and happy and looking forward to a wonderful Christmas and hoping there might be a couple snowflakes in there," added Woerle.

Woerle also said she noticed the grocery store was more crowded than usual.