WYOMISSING, Pa. - For a lot of people the lure of the deals on Black Friday is what sent them out to local retailers, but many people say they've made changes to their typical shopping habits.
"I really wasn't going to come out today but I just decided to come and check for that one thing really quick," says shopper Naomi Arnold.
For Arnold that one thing was an item on her son's list marked down 50%. She says she usually starts early and hits up several stores on Black Friday but not this year and she's not alone.
A lot of people say they've scaled back their shopping.
"We didn't go out as early," says shopper Aimee Benulis, "we didn't start until about 9:00, usually we're out at 4."
Benulis was shopping with her two sisters, daughter and niece. The group goes out every year on Black Friday and a few years ago they even had matching shirts made and in 2020 there's a new addition to their wardrobe.
"This year we have the masks to go with it," she says, "the Black Friday masks."
Several stores cut back on the number of shoppers allowed inside at one time and some shoppers say they feel like the deals were cut back too. That didn't stop people from bargain hunting even if they didn't know what they were looking for.
"We're just going in [to] see what we can get for a deal," says Hunter Willis, shopping at Broadcasting Square.
Willis and Elle Rose debated coming out. When they did, Willis says he was surprised to see how many people made the same choice.
"There's a lot of people out for how many of the notifications we had," says Willis. "The state of PA said COVID is really bad and hospitals are almost at capacity, so that's weird how a lot of people just disregarded that."
Several stores were also providing sanitizer, wiping down counters, and had socially distanced points for people to stand in line.